Pakistan’s exports to Australia surge 33% in FY21: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to Australia increased 33 per cent during the fiscal year 2020/21 as against the exports of the previous fiscal year (2019/20), a senior government official said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood said that the country’s exports to Australia were recorded at $281 million during FY21 against the exports of $211 million in FY20.

I am pleased to inform that for FY’21, our exports to Australia increased by 33% to $281 Million as compared to $211 Million in FY’20.I congratulate our exporters on accomplishing this new record export to Australia & encourage them to aggressively export to this important market — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 7, 2021

The adviser congratulated the exporters for accomplishing this new record exports to Australia and encouraged them to aggressively export to this important market.

He also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce and consul general of Pakistan in Sydney and urged him to facilitate exporters of Pakistan more to boost the country’s external trade.

Earlier, the adviser said despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well in the country’s major markets.