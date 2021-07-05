Pakistan’s exports to US rise 39% to $5.2 billion: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the United States during the fiscal year 2021 increased 39 per cent, compared with the last year, a senior government official said on Monday.

In a tweet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistani exports to the US were recorded at $5.2 billion, compared with the exports of $3.7 billion last year, showing an increase of $1.45 billion.

“This is the first time in our history that our exports to the US have crossed the $5 billion-mark,” he added.

Dawood praised the efforts of exporters and the trade and investment Officers (TIOs) in the US for making efforts to increase exports. He urged the trade and investment officers at the Pakistan’s trade missions in New York and Houston to provide all possible facilitation to the exporters for further enhancing the exports.