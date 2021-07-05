Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan’s exports to US rise 39% to $5.2 billion: adviser

Web DeskWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 04:27 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan’s exports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the United States during the fiscal year 2021 increased 39 per cent, compared with the last year, a senior government official said on Monday.

In a tweet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistani exports to the US were recorded at $5.2 billion, compared with the exports of $3.7 billion last year, showing an increase of $1.45 billion.

“This is the first time in our history that our exports to the US have crossed the $5 billion-mark,” he added.

Dawood praised the efforts of exporters and the trade and investment Officers (TIOs) in the US for making efforts to increase exports. He urged the trade and investment officers at the Pakistan’s trade missions in New York and Houston to provide all possible facilitation to the exporters for further enhancing the exports.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SNGPL’s profit
24 seconds ago
SNGPL’s profit rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk
28 mins ago
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk

KARACHI: The Shariah Board of the Meezan Bank has approved the structure...
Foreign investors contribute Rs1.4 trillion as tax in Pakistan
39 mins ago
Foreign investors contribute Rs1.4 trillion as tax in Pakistan

KARACHI: Foreign investors operating in Pakistan have contributed Rs1.4 trillion as tax...
CNG price
46 mins ago
Consumers slam authorities for CNG price hike

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) consumers have criticised the authorities for...
Pakistan needs long-term planning
2 hours ago
Pakistan needs long-term planning to achieve sustainable growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to make long-term planning to achieve sustainable and all-inclusive...
Dollar to QAR
4 hours ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 5th July 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SNGPL’s profit
24 seconds ago
SNGPL’s profit rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
India’s terror-financing
14 mins ago
Pakistan to take up India’s terror-financing issue at international level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror-financing at the...
6 High protein foods for weight loss
14 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem
17 mins ago
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that...