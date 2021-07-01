Pakistan’s forex reserves rise to $23.297 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $40 million to $23.297 billion by the week ended June 25, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $23.257 billion by the week ended June 18, 2021.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) grew $13 million to $16.119 billion by the week ended June 25, 2021, compared with $16.106 billion a week ago.

Likewise, the foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks increased $27 million to $7.178 billion by the week ended June 25, 2021, compared with $7.151 billion a week ago.