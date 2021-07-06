Pakistan’s imports from China grow 38.74% in 11 months: SBP

KARACHI: China remained the biggest exporter to Pakistan as the country imported goods worth $11.455 billion during the first 11 months of the financial year 2020/21; registering a growth of 38.74 per cent, the central bank reported.

The total imports from China during July-May 2020/21 were recorded at $11.455 billion against the $8.256 billion during July-May 2019/20, it added.

Similarly, Pakistan imported goods worth $6.199 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the imports of $5.976 billion last year, showing an increase of 3.72 per cent.

Singapore was the third top country from where Pakistan imported goods worth $2.769 billion against the imports of $2.148 billion last year, showing a growth of 28.92 per cent, the data showed.

Among other countries, Pakistan’s imports from the United States stood at $2.198 billion against $2.039 billion last year, showing a growth of 7.83 per cent, it imported goods worth $2.106 billion from Saudi Arabia against $1.250 billion last year, showing an increase of 68.37 per cent.

The imports from Kuwait were recorded at $1.167 billion against $984.636 million, whereas the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $1.094 billion against $863 million last year.

During the period under review, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $1.183 billion against $673 million, whereas from Japan these were recorded at $1.372 billion against $972 million. Likewise, the imports from Switzerland stood at $1.010 billion against $567 million.

The SBP data also showed that the imports from Germany during the period under review stood at $1.018 billion against $868 million, while from Thailand these stood at $961 million against $657 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $1.129 billion during the current fiscal year, compared with $1.542 billion last year, whereas the imports from the UK stood at $682 million against $629 million, the State Bank of Pakistan said.