Pakistan’s maiden electric vehicle charging station opened in Karachi

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited and K-Electric Limited on Friday inaugurated the first “Rapid Charger” station with a capacity of 50kWh for electric vehicles at the Shell Askari-4 forecourt located at Rashid Minhas Road, a statement said.

This initiative follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two companies earlier this year; pursuant to which, Shell will establish electric vehicle charging stations at strategic locations in Karachi, and KE, in its capacity as the city’s sole power supplier, will ensure enhanced supply to the agreed locations.

Branded as “Shell Recharge”, this innovative facility, the first among others planned in the near future, will contribute to the federal government’s commitment for a more sustainable energy future. These sites will also offer a suite of value-added services aimed at enhancing the Shell customers’ experience.

A special demonstration of the rapid charging process was given to stakeholders attending the inauguration ceremony to provide product knowledge, training, and test drives.

Speaking at the inauguration, Taha Magrabi, general manager retail of Shell Pakistan Limited, said: “Shell Recharge in Pakistan is a step towards cleaner energy solutions and is in line with the government’s strategy to promote electric vehicles in the country.”

“We are most pleased to collaborate with K-Electric, who share our passion to innovate. It is fundamental for [the] industry players to come together to pave [the] way for cleaner mobility solutions for customers,” he added.

K-Electric’s chief strategy officer Naz Khan also expressed her pleasure on the operational launch of this visionary initiative and said: “Currently, 46 per cent of Pakistan’s energy emissions come from burning fossil fuels. Of that, half is contributed by the transport sector. Thus, initiatives like this are vital to our nation’s long-term energy and environmental sustainability. KE is proud to be part of this project alongside Shell Pakistan. To play our own role in reducing carbon footprint, KE is currently generating 250MW of Karachi’s energy from renewable sources, with plans to add 350MW more sources of renewable energy in the near future.”

Under its proposed Automobile Policy 2021/26, the federal government is envisioning removal of duties on imported electric vehicles, a 1 per cent tax on its parts for local manufacturing, 1 per cent sales tax for locally-assembled electric vehicles of up to 50kWh (sedans) and light commercial vehicles.

The government has also proposed no federal excise duty on the electric vehicles, 1 per cent duty on imported electric vehicles charging equipment and aims at allowing for duty-free import of machinery for the local manufacturing of such cars.