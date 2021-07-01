Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan’s oil sales climb 18% to 19.4 million tonnes in FY21

Web DeskWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:57 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan’s oil

KARACHI: Pakistan’s oil sales have increased 18 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in the fiscal year 2020/21 to 19.4 million tonnes, showing a sharp recovery, compared with the last year, which witnessed a decline of 12 per cent YoY due to the Covid-19-linked lockdowns.

According to a report of Topline Research, motor spirit sales reached an all-time high of 8.2 million tonnes, up 12 per cent YoY. This was on the back of increased economic activity and rising car/bike sales.
The sales of the high-speed diesel (HSD) also increased 16 per cent YoY to reach 7.7 million tonnes in FY21. The furnace oil (FO) sales jumped 53 per cent YoY in FY21 due to increased demand from the FO-based power plants.

In June 2021, Pakistan oil sales went up 15 per cent YoY and 4 per cent MoM. Motor spirit sales went up 4 per cent YoY, while HSD sales remained the same YoY level.

The FO sales remained 176 per cent YoY higher, as reduction in the hydel power generation and scheduled closure of Engro RLNG Terminal increased the demand for the furnace oil.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), being a dominant player in the furnace oil business, was able to improve its market share from 44 per cent in FY20 to 46 per cent in FY21, as the company’s oil sales increased 23 per cent YoY.

In June 2021, the sales clocked in at 858k tonnes, up 2 per cent YoY, this is the highest monthly sales recorded by the PSO in FY21.

Shell’s sales increased 35 per cent YoY, while Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) sales remained largely similar on YoY during June 2021.

Hascol’s market share dropped to 4.1 per cent in FY21, compared with 6.5 per cent in FY20. Similar trend was also seen in June 2021 as liquidity and financial constraints impacted the company’s operations.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Imported smartphones
44 mins ago
Imported smartphones to become up to 240% costlier

KARACHI: The imported smartphones would become costlier, as the Federal Board of...
delivery of vehicles
52 mins ago
Customers to get huge relief on late delivery of vehicles

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for...
SRB
2 hours ago
SRB posts 21% growth in annual revenue collection

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has registered an increase of 21...
Steel melters
2 hours ago
Steel melters, re-rollers found involved in massive duty evasion

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I & IR), Lahore...
FBR
4 hours ago
FBR collects Rs4,725 billion during outgoing financial year 2020-21

During the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30, 2021, the...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
4 hours ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
13 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
20 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
28 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
34 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...