Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years: Gill

ISLAMABAD: The existing level of the petroleum levy is at its lowest level in six years, a government official said on Saturday.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said, at present, the petrol price in Pakistan is lower than that of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, China and India.

Despite the rise in the international oil prices, the maximum relief was provided to the consumers, he added. Those who considered the country as a private estate and looted the national wealth are running away from accountability, he said, adding that a corrupt family ruled the country and was responsible for the worst economic conditions.

In the name of reconciliation, Shahbaz Sharif is trying to get NRO for the disqualified family, Gill said, adding that those who were involved in money laundering of billions of rupees in the name of employees will have to give an answer. “You will not be allowed to do politics in the name of the poor,” he added.

Regarding inflation, he said, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the prices of nine essential items fell last week, while the prices of 19 items remained stable.