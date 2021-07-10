Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years: Gill

Web DeskWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 06:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years

ISLAMABAD: The existing level of the petroleum levy is at its lowest level in six years, a government official said on Saturday.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said, at present, the petrol price in Pakistan is lower than that of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, China and India.

Despite the rise in the international oil prices, the maximum relief was provided to the consumers, he added. Those who considered the country as a private estate and looted the national wealth are running away from accountability, he said, adding that a corrupt family ruled the country and was responsible for the worst economic conditions.

In the name of reconciliation, Shahbaz Sharif is trying to get NRO for the disqualified family, Gill said, adding that those who were involved in money laundering of billions of rupees in the name of employees will have to give an answer. “You will not be allowed to do politics in the name of the poor,” he added.

Regarding inflation, he said, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the prices of nine essential items fell last week, while the prices of 19 items remained stable.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kamyab Jawan Programme
15 mins ago
Over 13,000 youth open businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: After successful and transparent execution of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP),...
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes
25 mins ago
Dubai’s pharmaceutical supplies trade rises 31% to Dh6.8 billion in first quarter

DUBAI: The value of Dubai’s external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade recorded...
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes
30 mins ago
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes: minister

MULTAN: Pakistan will take full benefit of the Chinese expertise in upgrading...
Concern voiced over stuck up medical equipment consignments at ports
35 mins ago
Concern voiced over stuck up medical equipment consignments at ports

KARACHI: The Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) has expressed concern over...
PSX turns around, gains 135 points to close at 47,137 points
51 mins ago
Trading in Hub Power’s Sukuk to commence at PSX from Monday

KARACHI: The Hub Power Holdings has listed its Rs6 billion privately placed...
Tax exemptions on REIT, collective investment schemes surge 209%
57 mins ago
Tax exemptions on REIT, collective investment schemes surge 209%

KARACHI: The income tax exemptions granted to collective investment and Real Estate...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan’s pottery exhibition held in UK
5 mins ago
Pakistan’s pottery exhibition held in UK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan, along...
Kamyab Jawan Programme
15 mins ago
Over 13,000 youth open businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: After successful and transparent execution of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP),...
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes
25 mins ago
Dubai’s pharmaceutical supplies trade rises 31% to Dh6.8 billion in first quarter

DUBAI: The value of Dubai’s external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade recorded...
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes
30 mins ago
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes: minister

MULTAN: Pakistan will take full benefit of the Chinese expertise in upgrading...