Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM calls for third-party vigilance to monitor Punjab uplift projects

Web DeskWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 08:10 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PM calls for third-party vigilance to monitor Punjab uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to adopt scientific means and the third-party vigilance to monitor the completion of development projects in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting through video-link on the Punjab Development Package, the prime minister said the officials of all the districts and relevant departments would be held responsible for failure to complete the projects on time.
The prime minister stressed to put special focus on the development package at the district level to ensure provision of facilities to the general public.

On the implementation of the universal healthcare insurance in Punjab, he emphasised on the inclusion of common man in the system to help him fully avail of the facility.

The creation of playgrounds for the youth in each district was important to help them explore opportunities of healthy activities, the prime minister said, and directed that the Prime Minister’s Office should be kept informed of the quarterly review and progress report of the Punjab Development Package.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the budget for the development projects for the fiscal year 2021/22 had been increased 66 per cent, while the rate of utilisation of the last year’s budget was 97 per cent, which is a record in the last 10 years. A total of 5,889 schemes were completed in the previous year, he added.

Punjab Planning Board secretary informed the meeting that the budget targets for this year were formulated keeping in view the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023.

Special focus was laid on the economic growth, comprehensive and unified development, agricultural and human development, Sustainable Development Goals, District Development Package, environmental protection and public-private partnership, he added.

It was mentioned that the total volume of the province’s development budget for the current year was Rs560 billion, which included 7,116 projects, of which 90 per cent were new schemes.

The meeting was also informed that the funds had been allocated for various sectors, including Rs54 billion for education, Rs99 billion for health, Rs100 billion for district development package, Rs36.5 billion for agriculture, Rs11.3 billion for social security, Rs12.2 billion for industry and Rs5 billion for information technology sector. The development budget is expected to create 350,000 jobs.

It was highlighted that special attention has been paid to the promotion of agriculture and industries with their budget increased by almost 300 times.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi
6 mins ago
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join...
World Bank
14 mins ago
World Bank and IMF support CBDCs at G20

The IMF, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)...
Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties
20 mins ago
Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin...
Glass bangles exhibitions to help enhance exports: TDAP official
48 mins ago
Glass bangles exhibitions to help enhance exports: TDAP official

HYDERABAD: The promotion of Hyderabad’s glass bangles through exhibitions will not only...
1 hour ago
Electricity demand rises 15%; good omen for economy: minister

ISLAMABAD: The electricity demand during the last one year witnessed a growth...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 12th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PDM protest Sheikh Rasheed
3 mins ago
PTI govt pledges transparent elections in AJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government...
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi
6 mins ago
Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join...
Sara Ali Khan
7 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan lifts her bestie with both hands, Watch video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is not just beautiful, she is strong...
World Bank
14 mins ago
World Bank and IMF support CBDCs at G20

The IMF, the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)...