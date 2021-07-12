PM calls for third-party vigilance to monitor Punjab uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to adopt scientific means and the third-party vigilance to monitor the completion of development projects in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting through video-link on the Punjab Development Package, the prime minister said the officials of all the districts and relevant departments would be held responsible for failure to complete the projects on time.

The prime minister stressed to put special focus on the development package at the district level to ensure provision of facilities to the general public.

On the implementation of the universal healthcare insurance in Punjab, he emphasised on the inclusion of common man in the system to help him fully avail of the facility.

The creation of playgrounds for the youth in each district was important to help them explore opportunities of healthy activities, the prime minister said, and directed that the Prime Minister’s Office should be kept informed of the quarterly review and progress report of the Punjab Development Package.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the budget for the development projects for the fiscal year 2021/22 had been increased 66 per cent, while the rate of utilisation of the last year’s budget was 97 per cent, which is a record in the last 10 years. A total of 5,889 schemes were completed in the previous year, he added.

Punjab Planning Board secretary informed the meeting that the budget targets for this year were formulated keeping in view the Punjab Growth Strategy 2023.

Special focus was laid on the economic growth, comprehensive and unified development, agricultural and human development, Sustainable Development Goals, District Development Package, environmental protection and public-private partnership, he added.

It was mentioned that the total volume of the province’s development budget for the current year was Rs560 billion, which included 7,116 projects, of which 90 per cent were new schemes.

The meeting was also informed that the funds had been allocated for various sectors, including Rs54 billion for education, Rs99 billion for health, Rs100 billion for district development package, Rs36.5 billion for agriculture, Rs11.3 billion for social security, Rs12.2 billion for industry and Rs5 billion for information technology sector. The development budget is expected to create 350,000 jobs.

It was highlighted that special attention has been paid to the promotion of agriculture and industries with their budget increased by almost 300 times.