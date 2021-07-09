Double Click 728 x 90
Power distribution companies urged to facilitate consumers

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 06:41 pm
ISLAMABAD: The government has fully empowered the boards of directors of the distribution companies and now they have to make more efforts to facilitate its consumers, a government official said on Friday.

During a meeting with the chairmen of the boards of directors of various power distribution companies, who called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, the minister said experts of relevant sectors were appointed in the respective boards.

It was the foremost duty of the boards of directors to efficiently run the affairs of the distribution companies. He assured the Power Division would fully support the boards of directors.

