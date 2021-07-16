QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021
Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 43.79 in the currency market today. This Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee rates allows you to compare the live inter-bank currency rate with competitive travel money exchange rates
Qatari Riyal To PKR Today
Check the updated list of Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupee On 16th July 2021. QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, on 16th July 2021
|DATE
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|16th July 2021
|QAR To PKR
|43.79
Latest Qatari Riyal to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates. BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.
