Roshan Digital Account facilitates Pakistani diaspora in sending money back home: envoy

06th Jul, 2021. 03:28 pm
Roshan Digital Account

ISLAMABAD: The Roshan Digital Account, an innovative initiative of the government, has facilitated Pakistani diaspora in sending money to their loved ones back home and eased the digital payment system by providing a full range of banking services.

Speaking at a webinar, organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Meezan Bank Limited on “Roshan Digital Account Shariah-compliant investment and financing opportunities”, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tokyo Imtiaz Ahmad thanked the diaspora for the record increase in the flow of remittances and expressed the hope that this trend would continue in the future.

The ambassador underscored that the trend was a sign of confidence and trust of the overseas Pakistanis in the economic policies of the government.

Meezan Bank founding president and CEO Irfan Siddiqui spoke about the wide range of benefits for the subscribers under this initiative. SBP managing director Syed Irfan Ali also made a detailed presentation on the key features and benefits of the Roshan Digital Account.

The virtual interaction was attended by a broad cross-section of Pakistani diaspora based in Japan. The participants asked questions about the scheme, and appreciated the initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Roshan Digital Account Scheme in September 2020 to provide innovative banking solutions to millions of non-resident Pakistanis. More than $1.5 billion has been remitted to Pakistan, since the launch of this facility last September.

