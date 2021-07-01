Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rs 15000 Prize bond list 2021 has announced today ?

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Rs 15000 Prize Bond Draw list 2021

Quetta: Draw No 87, Rs 15000 prize bond list 2021 to be held on (2nd, July 2021)  at Quetta. 

According to the representative of National Savings, the First prize of the prize bond 15000 worth Rs.30,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while second prize of the prize bond 15000 worth Rs.10,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.185,000/- each.

Also read: Prize bond Schedule 2021

Rs 15000 Prize bond Draw list 2021

Rs 15000 Prize bond list discontinued by Government of Pakistan.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 15000 PKR Quetta 02-07-2021 30,000,000 PKR 10,000,000 PKR 185,000 PKR

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Currency Rates in Pakistan
52 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 2nd July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 2nd July 2021, Check currency...
Rs 15000 Prize Bond Draw list 2021
1 hour ago
How to Check 15000 Prize bond Draw list 2021?

Quetta: Draw#87, Rs 15000 prize bond list 2021 to be announced on...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate In Pakistan – 2nd July 2021

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2nd July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93021...
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank
8 hours ago
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank to AAA/A-1+

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of...
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note
9 hours ago
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the financial year 2022 on a...
Audit Oversight Board
9 hours ago
Audit Oversight Board revokes registration of chartered accountant firm

KARACHI: The Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has revoked the registration of an...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
52 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 2nd July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 2nd July 2021, Check currency...
Rs 15000 Prize Bond Draw list 2021
1 hour ago
How to Check 15000 Prize bond Draw list 2021?

Quetta: Draw#87, Rs 15000 prize bond list 2021 to be announced on...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate In Pakistan – 2nd July 2021

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2nd July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93021...
Kashmir and Afghanistan,
4 hours ago
DG ISI’s briefing on current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

National Security meeting with DG ISI briefing, took place at the Parliament...