Rs 15000 Prize bond list 2021 to be held on 2nd July 2021 ?

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 05:30 am
Rs 15000 Prize Bond Draw list 2021

Quetta: Draw#87, Rs 15000 prize bond Draw list 2021 to be held on (2nd, July 2021)  at Quetta. 

According to the representative of National Savings, the 1st prize of the prize bond 15000 worth Rs.30,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while second prize of the prize bond 15000 worth Rs.10,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.185,000/- each.

Also read: Prize bond Schedule 2021

Rs 15000 Prize bond list 2021

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 15000 PKR Quetta 02-07-2021 30,000,000 PKR 10,000,000 PKR 185,000 PKR

Rs 15000 Prize bond discontinued by Government of Pakistan.

