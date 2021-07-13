Double Click 728 x 90
Rs. 750 Prize bond list 2021 to be announce on, 15th July 2021

13th Jul, 2021. 07:50 pm
750 prize bond list 2021

According to Schedule, Draw No 87 – Rs 750 Prize bond list 2021 will be announce on, 15th July 2021 at Lahore.

According to the representative of National Savings, the worth of Rs 750 prize bond 1st prize is Rs 1500000 PKR, the worth of 2nd prize is Rs 500000 PKR, and the worth of 3rd prize is Rs 9300 PKR.

750 Prize bond Draw list 2021

The Complete Winner’s list of Rs 750 Prize bond draw will be updated on 15th July 2021 here on BOL News.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 750 PKR Lahore 15-07-2021 1500000 PKR 500000 PKR 9300 PKR

