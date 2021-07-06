Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 19 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as the demand for the foreign currency persisted for import payments, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs158.37 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs158.18 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said economic activities have been gaining momentum after ease in the coronavirus cases, which resulted in a rise in the domestic demand for finished imported goods and raw material for industries.

The import bill of the country in June 2021 was recorded at $6.286 billion, which is 70 per cent higher, compared with $3.7 billion in the same month of the last year.

The dealers said the rupee would get support on the back of substantial inflows of export receipts, workers’ remittances and transfers of foreign funds through the Roshan Digital Accounts