Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:59 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rupee do

KARACHI: The rupee lost 19 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as the demand for the foreign currency persisted for import payments, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs158.37 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs158.18 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said economic activities have been gaining momentum after ease in the coronavirus cases, which resulted in a rise in the domestic demand for finished imported goods and raw material for industries.

The import bill of the country in June 2021 was recorded at $6.286 billion, which is 70 per cent higher, compared with $3.7 billion in the same month of the last year.

The dealers said the rupee would get support on the back of substantial inflows of export receipts, workers’ remittances and transfers of foreign funds through the Roshan Digital Accounts

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
FBR
39 mins ago
FBR to conduct prize draw for POS customers in first week of August

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will conduct the first prize...
NCCPL
1 hour ago
Adjustment of carry forward capital losses to be made on ATL basis: NCCPL

KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) on Tuesday said...
State Bank announces implementation
1 hour ago
State Bank announces implementation of IFRS-9 from January 2022

KARACHI: The central bank on Tuesday announced the implementation of the International...
Roshan Digital Account
2 hours ago
Roshan Digital Account facilitates Pakistani diaspora in sending money back home: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Roshan Digital Account, an innovative initiative of the government, has...
Pakistan reintroduces incentive
2 hours ago
Pakistan reintroduces incentive for banks, exchange firms to boost remittances

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reintroduced an incentive...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
Tobey Maguire
12 mins ago
Tobey Maguire is all set to hit the big screen

Tobey Maguire became the heartthrob of many after showing his acting prowess...
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque
20 mins ago
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque

KARACHI: The friendly relations between Pakistan and China led to stability in...
Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin
22 mins ago
Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin

Even if you aren't a skincare enthusiast, we're sure you've heard about...