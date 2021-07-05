Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee weakens 31 paisas against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 05:18 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rupee dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 31 paisas against the dollar on Monday, owing to the pressure of the payment demand on the first day of the current week, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs158.18 against the dollar from last Friday’s closing of Rs157.87 in the interbank foreign exchange market.
The currency dealers said the local currency remained under pressure during the day because the market opened after two weekly holidays.

The dealers said high demand for the greenback would persist in the coming days, owing to import payments, as the economy had shown positive signs of growth.

However, they said the significant inflows of export receipts and workers’ remittances would help the rupee make gains in the coming days.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas
3 mins ago
Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000...
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops
43 mins ago
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops

HYDERABAD: The office-bearers of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) have demanded the...
Nestle sells stake in Pakistan for 34.2 million Swiss francs
1 hour ago
Nestle sells stake in Pakistan for 34.2 million Swiss francs

KARACHI: The Société des Produits Nestlé S A (SPN) have acquired 26.778...
FBR
1 hour ago
FBR issues tax recovery procedures from cooperative housing societies

KARACHI: The authorities on Monday issued a taxation procedure for the transaction...
SNGPL’s profit
2 hours ago
SNGPL’s profits rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk
2 hours ago
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk

KARACHI: The Shariah Board of the Meezan Bank has approved the structure...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas
3 mins ago
Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000...
Priyanka
11 mins ago
How Much Does Priyanka Chopra Charge For An Advertising Post On Instagram?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra charges millions for posting a post on the...
Britney Spears
16 mins ago
Elon Musk expresses support for Britney Spears through a tweet

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently came out to expressed his support for...
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops
43 mins ago
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops

HYDERABAD: The office-bearers of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) have demanded the...