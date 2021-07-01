Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

SECP approves Shariah-compliant developmental REIT scheme

Web DeskWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 08:07 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
SECP

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has accorded approval for the registration of the first Shariah-compliant Developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Scheme in Pakistan under the revamped REIT regulatory framework, a statement said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the commission had significantly revamped the REIT Regulation, 2015. This signifies that the amendments introduced after an exhaustive stakeholders consultation process have proven to act as the much-needed catalyst for the REIT sector.

The REIT sector was previously relatively dormant, with the launch of only one REIT Scheme since 2008. The amendments to the REIT Regulations in 2015 only yielded the launch of one rental REIT Scheme, whereas the successive amendments in 2018 could not provide the desired outcome of mobilising further REIT Schemes within the country, the statement said.

The REIT Scheme envisages investment in undeveloped land in Karachi, aiming at uplifting the area and developing the real estate, including construction and sale of apartments and commercial units by the REIT Management Company for generating income for unit holders.

Pursuant to the registration of the REIT Scheme and the approval for issuance of units, the REIT Scheme can raise funds through offer of units to the private investors for the acquisition and development of the proposed real estate.

The growth in the REITs sector will lead to better documentation, formalisation, governance, transparency and investors’ protection in the real estate sector and provide an opportunity to small investors to benefit from growth in the real estate sector, it added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank
11 mins ago
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank to AAA/A-1+

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of...
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note
17 mins ago
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the financial year 2022 on a...
Audit Oversight Board
50 mins ago
Audit Oversight Board revokes registration of chartered accountant firm

KARACHI: The Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has revoked the registration of an...
Pakistan’s forex reserves rise to $23.297 billion
60 mins ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves rise to $23.297 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by...
Value-added textile exporters slam 300% higher taxes
1 hour ago
Value-added textile exporters slam 300% higher taxes

KARACHI: The Pakistan government has put exporters in a difficult position by...
FBR
1 hour ago
FBR opens IRIS portal for 2021 annual returns filing

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday opened its IRIS...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

malaria
10 mins ago
WHO declares China malaria-free

The World Health Organization – WHO has declared China malaria-free on Wednesday....
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank
11 mins ago
VIS upgrades entity ratings of Meezan Bank to AAA/A-1+

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of...
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note
17 mins ago
Pakistan bourse starts financial year on positive note

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the financial year 2022 on a...
US defence secreatry
30 mins ago
Ex US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88   

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who was a reputed and skilled...