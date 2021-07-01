Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

SRB posts 21% growth in annual revenue collection

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:45 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
SRB

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has registered an increase of 21 per cent in its revenue collection for the fiscal year 2020/21, despite adverse economic conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revenue board collected Rs128 billion during the fiscal year 2020/21, compared with Rs106 billion in the preceding fiscal year, a senior official said on Thursday.

The official said the growth in the revenue collection is impressive, considering the general economic slowdown and the resurgence of Covid during the year. The Sindh Revenue Board; however, missed the revenue collection target of Rs135 billion for the fiscal year under review.

The official said the collection of Rs128 billion includes record receipts of Rs121 billion under the Sindh sales tax, representing a growth of 21 per cent over the collection of Rs100 billion during 2019/20.

The collection of Sindh Workers Welfare Fund by the provincial revenue board during 2020/21 stood at Rs7 billion, compared with the collection of Rs6 billion during the preceding year, representing a growth of 17 per cent.

The official said the milestone that the SRB had achieved represented a consistency of achievements since the organisation’s inception in 2011, courtesy to the hard work and steadfastness demonstrated by the workforce beyond the normal call of duty.

The official said no new tax was levied in the Sindh Budget 2020/21. The business environment was also significantly unfavourable for the services sector, which was hit hard by the Covid-19 throughout the year, forcing partial lockdowns.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Imported smartphones
44 mins ago
Imported smartphones to become up to 240% costlier

KARACHI: The imported smartphones would become costlier, as the Federal Board of...
delivery of vehicles
52 mins ago
Customers to get huge relief on late delivery of vehicles

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for...
Pakistan’s oil
2 hours ago
Pakistan’s oil sales climb 18% to 19.4 million tonnes in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s oil sales have increased 18 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in...
Steel melters
2 hours ago
Steel melters, re-rollers found involved in massive duty evasion

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I & IR), Lahore...
FBR
4 hours ago
FBR collects Rs4,725 billion during outgoing financial year 2020-21

During the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30, 2021, the...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
4 hours ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
13 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
20 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
28 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
34 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...