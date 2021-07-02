Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tax authorities empowered to enforce tax returns of past years

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 07:24 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that the tax authorities have been empowered to enforce income tax returns of any past year in cases where foreign income or assets are not disclosed.

The revenue board said, under the law, the tax authorities are empowered to enforce annual returns of income for the past five years. However, this limitation is 10 years in case a person is a non-filer.

A circular issued by the FBR said through the Finance Act, 2021, a major amendment has been introduced in Section 114 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

“Now it has been provided that this time [the] limitation shall not be applicable to a person who has foreign income or foreign assets,” the FBR added.

Necessary changes have been introduced by adding proviso to sub section sub section (5) of section 114 of the ordinance.
The revenue board also said the Section 114 enumerates persons who are required to file returns under law.

“Now, the FBR with the approval of the minister in-charge has been empowered to notify persons or classes of persons who are required to file the return of income,” it added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
13 mins ago
Pakistan equity market closes lower on institutional profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a miniscule correction on Friday, as both...
FPCCI
16 mins ago
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
20 mins ago
Binance – The Giant Crypto Exchange, Under Regulatory Scrutiny

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Binance Crypto...
State Bank of Pakistan
52 mins ago
State Bank amends rules to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the...
SBP
1 hour ago
Deputy Governor unveils commemorative stamp on SBP Museum

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil unveiled the commemorative...
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards
1 hour ago
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has voiced concerns...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
13 mins ago
Pakistan equity market closes lower on institutional profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a miniscule correction on Friday, as both...
FPCCI
16 mins ago
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
20 mins ago
Binance – The Giant Crypto Exchange, Under Regulatory Scrutiny

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Binance Crypto...
State Bank of Pakistan
52 mins ago
State Bank amends rules to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the...