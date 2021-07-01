Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 1st July 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (1st, July 2021) 24 Carat is AED 213.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 200.25.
Today Gold Rate in UAE
Find the latest list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 1st, July 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Location
|21 Carat
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|UAE
|AED 191.00
|AED 213.00
|AED 200.25
Latest Gold Rates in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.