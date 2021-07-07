Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Today gold rates Karachi (Pakistan) on, 8th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 04:00 am
Adsense 160 x 600
gold rate in pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (8th, July 2021) is Rs. 93020 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 108500 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Today Gold Rates Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 1 tola gold rate in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 108500

Gold Rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 108500 Rs. 99458 Rs. 94938 Rs. 81375
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93020 Rs. 85268 Rs. 81393 Rs. 69765
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9302 Rs. 8527 Rs. 8139 Rs. 6977
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 263707 Rs. 241730 Rs. 230744 Rs. 197780
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Anti-Money Laundering
3 hours ago
Anti-Money Laundering Issues, Robinhood Crypto to Pay Fine

Anti-Money Laundering Issues Robinhood Crypto to Pay $15M fine Over Security to...
crypto
3 hours ago
Visa has claimed that Crypto-linked cards topped $1 billion in first half of 2021

Customers have spent more than $1 billion on Visa Inc's crypto-linked cards...
SBP
7 hours ago
Pakistan’s financial system shows resilience amid Covid-19: SBP

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday said that the financial system of...
Abad rejects exorbitant hike in steel prices
7 hours ago
Abad rejects exorbitant hike in steel prices

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) on Wednesday criticised the...
Equities
7 hours ago
Pakistan bourse continues bearish trend amid deteriorating economic indicators

KARACHI: The equity market continued with the bearish trend on Wednesday, as...
State Bank of Pakistan
8 hours ago
Banks earn 50% interest from government securities: State Bank

KARACHI: The banks are earning 50 per cent of interest from the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Anti-Money Laundering
3 hours ago
Anti-Money Laundering Issues, Robinhood Crypto to Pay Fine

Anti-Money Laundering Issues Robinhood Crypto to Pay $15M fine Over Security to...
crypto
3 hours ago
Visa has claimed that Crypto-linked cards topped $1 billion in first half of 2021

Customers have spent more than $1 billion on Visa Inc's crypto-linked cards...
Citizens Traveling Abroad To Get Mederna Vaccine Jab: Asad Umar
3 hours ago
NCOC directs provinces to guarantee application of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a meeting to express...
BTS Butter
4 hours ago
Watch BTS behind-the-scenes making of ‘Butter’ MV

BTS has finally released their behind-the-scenes clips to the making of Butter music...