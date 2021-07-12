Double Click 728 x 90
Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai for, 13th July 2021

13th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
today gold rates in dubai

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (13th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 218.50 while 22k Carat is AED 205.25. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 13th, July 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
Uae aed 195.75 aed 218.50 aed 205.25

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

