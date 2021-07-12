Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan – 13th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (13th July 2021) is Rs. 93620 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 109200 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today
Karachi Is Leading For Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate For Different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 1 tola gold price in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 109200
|GOLD RATE
|24 Karat Gold Rate Today
|22 Karat Gold Rate Today
|21 Karat Gold Rate Today
|18 Karat Gold Rate Today
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs. 109200
|100100
|RS 95549
|RS 81903
|Gold Per 10 Grams
|RS 93620
|RS 85820
|RS 81920
|RS 70220
|Gold Per Gram
|RS 9362
|RS 8582
|RS 8192
|RS 7022
|Gold Per Ounce
|RS 265408
|RS 243295
|RS 232239
|RS 199070