Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 12th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 06:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (12th July 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 43.40 respectively. (Updated, 12th July 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
12-7-2021 AED 42 PKR 43.40 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector
2 hours ago
Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided 100 per cent funds, amounting to...
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition
3 hours ago
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition

DUBAI: Global Village, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wider region’s leading...
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations
3 hours ago
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday directed the officials...
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions
3 hours ago
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has warned its...
PSX holds gong ceremony to mark listing of Citi Pharma Limited
3 hours ago
PSX holds gong ceremony to mark listing of Citi Pharma Limited

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive development, as the...
Change in sales tax rates pushes sugar prices up 12.13%
4 hours ago
Change in sales tax rates pushes sugar prices up 12.13%

KARACHI: The refined sugar prices witnessed an increase of Rs12/kg during a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

First Spell of Monsoon
35 mins ago
Shahid Afridi Enjoying the First Spell of Monsoon with his kids

Karachi and rain is such a rare phenomenon that all Karachiites have...
Kuwait keen to enhance trade ties with Pakistan
52 mins ago
Kuwait keen to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has said that...
Delhi has put IIOJK resources on sale: Mehmooba Mufti
1 hour ago
Delhi has put IIOJK resources on sale: Mehmooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD: New Delhi has put the resources of Kashmir on sale and...
More rains thundershower forecast in most parts during current week
1 hour ago
More rains thundershower forecast in most parts during current week

ISLAMABAD: More rains, wind and thundershower have been forecast in most parts...