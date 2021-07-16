UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED to PKR Rates today, 16th July 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (16th July 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market
Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 43.33 respectively. (Updated, 16th July 2021)
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|16-7-2021
|AED
|42 PKR
|43.33 PKR
The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
