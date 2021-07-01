UAE envoy, FBR chief discuss tax issues

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad at the FBR headquarters and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Matters of mutual concerns pertaining to cooperation on Customs and other inland taxes came under discussion. It was agreed that the relevant departments of the two countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of Customs and other inland taxes and would learn from each other’s best practices, which would result in increasing the trade volume between them.

The FBR chairman briefed the UAE ambassador about the recent measures taken by the revenue board for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The UAE diplomat appreciated the performance of the FBR in the financial year 2020/21 and expressed the hope that it would continue to achieve the revenue target set for the current financial year 2021/22.