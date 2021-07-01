Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

UAE envoy, FBR chief discuss tax issues

Web DeskWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 06:06 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
FBR

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad at the FBR headquarters and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Matters of mutual concerns pertaining to cooperation on Customs and other inland taxes came under discussion. It was agreed that the relevant departments of the two countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of Customs and other inland taxes and would learn from each other’s best practices, which would result in increasing the trade volume between them.

The FBR chairman briefed the UAE ambassador about the recent measures taken by the revenue board for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The UAE diplomat appreciated the performance of the FBR in the financial year 2020/21 and expressed the hope that it would continue to achieve the revenue target set for the current financial year 2021/22.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Imported smartphones
3 hours ago
Imported smartphones to become up to 240% costlier

KARACHI: The imported smartphones would become costlier, as the Federal Board of...
delivery of vehicles
3 hours ago
Customers to get huge relief on late delivery of vehicles

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for...
Pakistan’s oil
3 hours ago
Pakistan’s oil sales climb 18% to 19.4 million tonnes in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s oil sales have increased 18 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in...
SRB
4 hours ago
SRB posts 21% growth in annual revenue collection

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has registered an increase of 21...
Steel melters
4 hours ago
Steel melters, re-rollers found involved in massive duty evasion

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I & IR), Lahore...
FBR
6 hours ago
FBR collects Rs4,725 billion during outgoing financial year 2020-21

During the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30, 2021, the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
29 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch with Exynos chipsets

Due to a scarcity of chips, Samsung has reportedly delayed the debut...
UAE launches work permits for Golden Residency holders
58 mins ago
UAE launches work permits for Golden Residency holders

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the...
CM Sindh approves
1 hour ago
CM Sindh approves taking over 4,192 non-formal schools being run by federal govt

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as per decision taken in...
Elephant
2 hours ago
Elephant Caught stealing leftover milk in new viral video

The elephant calf was seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles...