UK Pound rate in Pakistan today on, 6th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 06:30 am
GBP TO PKR

Karachi: Today’s GBP to PKR (Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best GBP to Pakistani Rupee.

British Pound to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s GBP to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Pound Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Check the latest UK Pound rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 6th, 2021)

  • GBP to PKR (buying rate): 216.15
  • GBP to PKR (selling rate): 218.89
