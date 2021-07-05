Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

US Dollar rate in Pakistan – 6th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 160 x 600
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Check the updated Dollar rates today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 6th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 157.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 158.04
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi on, 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi on 6th July 2021 is being sold...
crypto
5 hours ago
Philippines and Vietnam pursue crypto-friendly policies

The Philippines' national stock market wants to bring crypto assets under its...
Unisame demands economic bailout package
8 hours ago
Unisame demands economic bailout package

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has said that...
Prize bond holders
9 hours ago
Investment in premium prize bonds doubles to Rs38.4 billion

KARACHI: Investment in premium prize bonds registered 100 per cent growth; following...
PSX
9 hours ago
Pakistan stocks remain bearish on Afghan uncertainty

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the week on a negative note...
PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding BankIslami as market maker
9 hours ago
PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding BankIslami as market maker

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony to welcome...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi on, 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi on 6th July 2021 is being sold...
4 hours ago
Five terrorists killed in Quetta: CTD

Five alleged terrorists have been executed in the exchange of fire with...
uk lockdown
4 hours ago
No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England's lockdown, set out plans on...
cng stations
4 hours ago
CNG price hiked in Punjab

Price of compressed natural gas - CNG hiked in Punjab on Monday....