US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 5th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 07:00 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 5th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 156.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 156.90
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market, 5th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 SAR To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 5th July)....
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 5th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 5th July 2021, Check currency...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Gold Rates in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 5th July 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (5th July 2021) today 24...
gold rate in pakistan
4 hours ago
Today gold rates karachi (Pakistan), 5th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (5th, July 2021) is Rs. 85270...
FBR Announces 15% Holding Tax On Profits Of National Savings Schemes
22 hours ago
FBR Announces 15% Holding Tax On Profits Of National Savings Schemes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a 15% holding tax...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 day ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 4 July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
