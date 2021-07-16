USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 16th July 2021
Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.
US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham
Check the updated list of USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 16th July 2021)
|USD
|AED
|1 USD
|3.67 AED
|5 USD
|18.37 AED
|10 USD
|36.73 AED
|25 USD
|91.83 AED
|50 USD
|183.66 AED
One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.67 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.66 AED.
Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.
