USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 7th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:39 pm
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 7th July 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6750      AED
5 USD 18.375      AED
10 USD 36.75        AED
25 USD 91.875      AED
50 USD 183.75      AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6750 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.75 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

