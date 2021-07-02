Double Click 728 x 90
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 2nd July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 12:38 pm
Dollar to QAR

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 2nd July 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6874   QAR
5 USD 18.436   QAR
10 USD 36.873   QAR
25 USD 92.184   QAR
50 USD 184.369 QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth 3.6494 against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

 

