USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 5th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:30 pm
Dollar to QAR

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 5th July 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6904  QAR
5 USD 18.45     QAR
10 USD 36.90    QAR
25 USD 92.259  QAR
50 USD 184.51   QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth 3.6904 against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

 

