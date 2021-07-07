Double Click 728 x 90
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 7th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:35 pm
USD to SAR

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate is updated here. You can check the updated Dollar Rate in SAR (Saudi Riyal) here. 

Latest Dollar Rate In Saudi Riyal today (USD/SAR)

Find the updated list of US Dollar Rate to Saudi Riyal Exchange Rate. (Updated 7th July 2021)

1 USD = SAR = 3.7507

Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal (USD/SAR) – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

