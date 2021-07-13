Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Water supply suspended to three Karachi pumping stations

Web DeskWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 08:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Water supply suspended to three Karachi pumping stations

People in Karachi face acute shortage of water after a pipeline burst in a power breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station on Sunday night.

KWSB Chief Engineer Intikhab Ahmed Rajput explained that owing to an electricity breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station, a 72-inch long pipeline supplying water to the city’s three major pumping stations—North Karachi, COD and Pipri— was choked resulting in the suspension of water supply to areas including Bin Qasim, Landhi, Malir Town, Korangi.

The chief engineer blamed K-Electric for unannounced load shedding that caused the fault at the Dhabji pumping station.

He said that the first power breakdown was reported at 2:35am on July 10, the second at 2:45am on July 11 and the third and fourth power breakdowns were reported at 5:50am and 9:55am, respectively, on July 12.

The chief engineer further apprised that the board teams were repairing the pipelines and was hopeful that the water supply would resume in the next 12 hours.

“If K-Electric continues its unannounced load shedding, citizens will face the same fate during the Eidul Adha holidays,” he added.

K-Electric spokesperson was unavailable for his comments despite being contacted several times.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

redtone group
14 mins ago
REDtone Digital to bring Google Cloud, Education technologies to Pakistan

KARACHI: REDtone Group announced that REDtone Digital Services (RDS) has joined the...
Duration of load shedding is likely to increase in some areas of Karachi
34 mins ago
Sindh energy minister condemns power outages

KARACHI: Despite generating 10,000MW, Sindh was facing severe electricity shortage with outages...
National Transmission and Dispatch Company
1 hour ago
NTDC secures Rs6.40 billion financing facility

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has secured a Rs6.40...
750 prize bond list 2021
1 hour ago
Rs. 750 Prize bond list 2021 to be announce on, 15th July 2021

According to Schedule, Draw No 87 - Rs 750 Prize bond list...
President of Pakistan
2 hours ago
Pakistan’s global mango footprint capable of earning huge revenues: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that with its best...
Mohtasib banking
2 hours ago
Banking Mohtasib gives Rs305.50 million relief to customers

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs305.50...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Special reference held to mark Kashmir Martyr’s Day
13 mins ago
Special reference held to mark Kashmir Martyr’s Day

A special reference was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan in...
redtone group
14 mins ago
REDtone Digital to bring Google Cloud, Education technologies to Pakistan

KARACHI: REDtone Group announced that REDtone Digital Services (RDS) has joined the...
Kriti Sanon Mimi
16 mins ago
Krtiti sanon’s surrogacy film “Mimi” trailer is out now

Kriti Sanon is back after nearly two years of entertaining us in...
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
21 mins ago
COVID-19 claims 21 lives, total active cases reached 3.63%: NCOC

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...