Water supply suspended to three Karachi pumping stations

People in Karachi face acute shortage of water after a pipeline burst in a power breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station on Sunday night.

KWSB Chief Engineer Intikhab Ahmed Rajput explained that owing to an electricity breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station, a 72-inch long pipeline supplying water to the city’s three major pumping stations—North Karachi, COD and Pipri— was choked resulting in the suspension of water supply to areas including Bin Qasim, Landhi, Malir Town, Korangi.

The chief engineer blamed K-Electric for unannounced load shedding that caused the fault at the Dhabji pumping station.

He said that the first power breakdown was reported at 2:35am on July 10, the second at 2:45am on July 11 and the third and fourth power breakdowns were reported at 5:50am and 9:55am, respectively, on July 12.

The chief engineer further apprised that the board teams were repairing the pipelines and was hopeful that the water supply would resume in the next 12 hours.

“If K-Electric continues its unannounced load shedding, citizens will face the same fate during the Eidul Adha holidays,” he added.

K-Electric spokesperson was unavailable for his comments despite being contacted several times.