Abu Dhabi chamber calls for boosting trade ties

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry director general (DG) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri has stressed the need for bolstering up trade ties and businesses between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, according to Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

He called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood at the chamber’s head office in Abu Dhabi to discuss prospects of boosting cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan. It was attended by deputy directors general of the chamber Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohamed Al Hameli, The DG highlighted the strong economic and trade relations between the UAE and Pakistan, while noting that figures of trade exchange between the two countries reflect their strong relationship.

Al Mheiri assured that the chamber is poised to offer all services required to help Pakistani businesses and entrepreneurs explore the excellent investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

The ambassador praised the role of the chamber in strengthening trade relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, reiterating the importance of boosting the economic cooperation between the business communities in Abu Dhabi, the UAE in general and Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani government has announced several initiatives to attract foreign investors to explore the promising opportunities in various sectors.

He said that most world countries will have the opportunity to enter into high-value investments and partnerships through their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.