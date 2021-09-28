Alibaba will stop selling specialized mining equipment on its platforms

Syed AhadWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 07:40 pm
Alibaba

From Oct. 8, E-commerce hulk Alibaba will stop selling specialized mining equipment on its platforms.

Alibaba stated its decision was in reply to the most recent People’s Bank of China (PBoC) policy circular on cryptocurrency trading as well as a 2017 circular.

The notice, signed by some of China’s top financial regulators and issued, banned all cryptocurrency trading-related activities in the state.

But the company stated it is too taking into account the “instability of laws and regulations” on cryptocurrency globally.

Alibaba will close two categories: “Blockchain Miner Accessories” and “Blockchain Miners.”

The e-commerce giant stated that in addition to a prohibition on mining rigs and related accessories, it is too pursuing a ban on the sale of cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, litecoin, beaocoin, quarkcoin, and ether.

Any sellers that list such products on their podiums after Oct. 15 will face consequences.

Alibaba operates numerous platforms in China, including Taobao and the used goods market Xianyu. But it is too the group behind international online shopping platforms including Aliexpress and Southeast Asia’s Lazada.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 28th Sept 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 28th...
4 mins ago
KTBA approaches PM for extension in returns filing date

KARACHI: Tax practitioners have approached Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking extension in...
14 mins ago
In China 18 cryptocurrency-related platforms are leaving the market

As per Chinese media, at least 18 cryptocurrency-related platforms either publicized that...
34 mins ago
Kabir elected Lahore Chamber president

LAHORE: Mian Nauman Kabir has been elected unopposed as the president of...
3 hours ago
Foreign profit repatriation falls to $396.4 million in two months

KARACHI: The repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign companies operating in...
3 hours ago
Dr Qurat-ul-Ain: A satisfied professional

Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Irfan is a successful entrepreneur and a role model not only...