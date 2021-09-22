Attock Refinery earned Rs 1.068 billion during the last financial year

Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL) has earned a post-tax revenue of Rs 1.068 billion during the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

According to the company’s financial results, ATRL’s earnings per share during this period was Rs 10.01.

It should be noted that in the financial year 2020, the company had a loss of Rs 4.685 billion and the company’s loss per share was Rs 43.95.

The company said that the increase in sales has helped in overcoming the deficit and generating after-tax revenue. Income has been generated.