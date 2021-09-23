Bitcoin price prediction: BTC price bounces back

Syed AhadWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 06:14 pm
Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin price locked above the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727 on September 21 and directly produced a bullish overwhelming sconce the next day.

The uptrend has sustained, yielding a 9% rise so far.

A retest of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $45,210 is probable to happen if the purchasing pressure perseveres. Here the bulls might have difficulty due to the consolidation saw in the second week of September.

Though, a positive flip of $46,856 will carry the great cryptocurrency close to making a move. If the BTC price makes a conclusive close above $49,436, it will set up an upper high and highlight the start of a new increase.

As of now, it is not clear if the huge cryptocurrency has formed up to its mind to upright a different swing high yet. Also, it has set up two minor highs on September 7 and 18, and this trend might remain moving forward.

So, investors want to pay keen attention to the next swing high.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

53 mins ago
Turkey central bank cuts key rate

ANKARA:Turkey's central bank cut its main interest rate on Thursday after months...
2 hours ago
Saudi world’s robotics competition debut to pave way for 4IR progress

RIYADH/JEDDAH: As the Saudi team secured sixth place in a contest at...
2 hours ago
Inflation to remain higher for two years, warns OECD

Prices in the G20 group of major economies will grow faster than...
2 hours ago
Saudi, UAE employment up around 70% post-pandemic

RIYADH: The employment levels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have grown...
2 hours ago
Saudi non-oil exports up 17.9% in July

RIYADH: The Saudi non-oil exports increased 17.9 per cent on a year-on-year...
2 hours ago
PIF first sovereign wealth fund to issue green bonds

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will be the first sovereign...