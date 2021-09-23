Bitcoin price prediction: BTC price bounces back
Bitcoin price locked above the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727 on September 21 and directly produced a bullish overwhelming sconce the next day.
The uptrend has sustained, yielding a 9% rise so far.
A retest of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $45,210 is probable to happen if the purchasing pressure perseveres. Here the bulls might have difficulty due to the consolidation saw in the second week of September.
Though, a positive flip of $46,856 will carry the great cryptocurrency close to making a move. If the BTC price makes a conclusive close above $49,436, it will set up an upper high and highlight the start of a new increase.
As of now, it is not clear if the huge cryptocurrency has formed up to its mind to upright a different swing high yet. Also, it has set up two minor highs on September 7 and 18, and this trend might remain moving forward.
So, investors want to pay keen attention to the next swing high.
Read More
Turkey central bank cuts key rate
ANKARA:Turkey's central bank cut its main interest rate on Thursday after months...
Saudi world’s robotics competition debut to pave way for 4IR progress
RIYADH/JEDDAH: As the Saudi team secured sixth place in a contest at...
Inflation to remain higher for two years, warns OECD
Prices in the G20 group of major economies will grow faster than...
Saudi, UAE employment up around 70% post-pandemic
RIYADH: The employment levels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have grown...
Saudi non-oil exports up 17.9% in July
RIYADH: The Saudi non-oil exports increased 17.9 per cent on a year-on-year...