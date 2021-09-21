Bitcoin price prediction: BTC price waits for confirmation of a new uptrend

Bitcoin (BTC) price plunged into the claimed zone, reaching from $38,207 to $42,206 on September 21, but the renaissance of purchasing pressure hardened up against its back.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading well above the higher limit of the said support part.

A further upsurge in bid orders will probably shove the pioneer crypto to the $44,705 resistance level. Breaching this blockade will expose the path to a critical supply upper limit at $46,833.

Though this area will be hard to overcome, doing so will open the path to the $50,000 psychological level.