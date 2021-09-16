Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 16th September 2021
Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee.
Today Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan
Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 16th, Sept 2021).
1 BTC = 8,137,715.34 PKR
Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?
A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 8,137,715.34 Pakistani Rupees today.
