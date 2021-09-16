Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 16th September 2021

16th Sep, 2021. 11:41 am
Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee.

Today Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan

Check today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 16th, Sept 2021).

1 BTC = 8,137,715.34 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 8,137,715.34 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

