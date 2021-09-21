Brazilian Investment Bank: Mynt would be accessible in late this year

Syed AhadWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 08:48 pm
Brazilian Investment Bank

The Brazilian investment bank stated that its cryptocurrency arm, known as Mynt, would be accessible in late this year, letting bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).

The firm stated that it will make the service accessible to users of BTG Pactual digital and BTG+, its digital bank.

“At this first moment, we will have the two main assets of the market, but we will include other cryptos for trading over time,” André Portilho, head of Digital Assets at BTG Pactual, said in a statement. “We will have a complete platform with blockchain-based assets.”

As per Portilho, Mynt will too give content to notify and educate customers about cryptocurrency technology.

