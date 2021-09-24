BTC to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 24th September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 10:50 am
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the foreign exchange rate for today. 

Today Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan

Find today’s 1 Bitcoin into PKR exchange Rate, 1 BTC to PKR Rate (Updated 24th September 2021).

1 BTC =  7,441,300.02 PKR

Q: What is the Bitcoin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: Today 1 Bitcoin is worth 7,441,300.02 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

