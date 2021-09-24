China is bringing forces to combat cryptocurrency operations in the state

The government of China is getting very serious about the crypto industry crackdown as forces are being brought by the country to combat cryptocurrency operations in the state.

As per the announcement of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), a group of new measures to combat against cryptocurrency adoption in China, containing indorsing sturdier inter-departmental direction in cracking down cryptocurrency activity.

Ten Chinese state authorities, including the PBoC, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the Ministry of Public Security, have recognized a “coordination mechanism” to stop financial players from contributing to any crypto transactions.

As per the announcement, the involved authorities and organizations have finished important improvements to cryptocurrency monitoring platforms to recognize unlawful crypto transactions proficiently.

The PBoC stressed an extensive number of government agencies was now going to be cracking down on cryptocurrency carefully in obedience with the Chinese laws:

“Financial management departments, cybersecurity and information departments, telecommunications departments, public security departments, and market supervision departments work closely together to cut off payment channels, dispose of relevant websites and mobile applications in accordance with the law.”