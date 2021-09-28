Cryptocurrency payments are becoming progressively popular

Syed AhadWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 09:04 pm
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency payments are becoming progressively popular as Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets endure to go normal.

This has become the case for both cryptocurrency holders and non-cryptocurrency owners who are mostly involved in the concept of using cryptos for payments.

New data shows 93% of cryptocurrency users surveyed would consider making buying in cryptocurrency.

The report additionally revealed that 59% of customers who don’t hold cryptocurrency would be involved in using it to create buying in the future.

