Cryptocurrency payments are becoming progressively popular

Cryptocurrency payments are becoming progressively popular as Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets endure to go normal.

This has become the case for both cryptocurrency holders and non-cryptocurrency owners who are mostly involved in the concept of using cryptos for payments.

New data shows 93% of cryptocurrency users surveyed would consider making buying in cryptocurrency.

The report additionally revealed that 59% of customers who don’t hold cryptocurrency would be involved in using it to create buying in the future.