Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, UAE Dirham (26th Sept 2021)

26th Sep, 2021. 05:00 am
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 26th September 2021, Check currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Thai Bhat THB TO PKR 4.8 4.9
US Dollar USD TO PKR 170.6 171.6
Swiss Franc CHF TO PKR 159.6 160.5
Singapore Dollar SGD TO PKR 123.5 125.0
Qatari Riyal QAR TO PKR 39.7 40.3
Norwegians Krone NOK TO PKR 17.5 17.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR TO PKR 36.4 36.8
Japanese Yen JPY TO PKR 1.4 1.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD TO PKR 16.6 16.9
Danish Krone DKK TO PKR 23.4 23.7
Canadian Dollar CAD TO PKR 135.0 137.0
Australian Dollar AUD TO PKR 122.0 124.0
U.A.E Dirham AED TO PKR 47.2 47.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP TO PKR 234.0 236.5
US Dollar DD USD-DD TO PKR 170.5 171.8
Swedish Korona SEK TO PKR 18.1 18.4
Saudi Riyal SAR TO PKR 45.5 46.0
Omani Riyal OMR TO PKR 392.5 394.5
NewZealand $ NZD TO PKR 96.3 97.0
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD TO PKR 481.5 484.0
Indian Rupee INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1
Euro EUR TO PKR 199.0 200.5
China Yuan CNY TO PKR 23.7 23.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD TO PKR 386.6 388.4

 

