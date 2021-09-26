Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, UAE Dirham (26th Sept 2021)
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 26th September 2021, Check currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 26th September 2021).
|Thai Bhat
|THB TO PKR
|4.8
|4.9
|US Dollar
|USD TO PKR
|170.6
|171.6
|Swiss Franc
|CHF TO PKR
|159.6
|160.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD TO PKR
|123.5
|125.0
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR TO PKR
|39.7
|40.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK TO PKR
|17.5
|17.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR TO PKR
|36.4
|36.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY TO PKR
|1.4
|1.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD TO PKR
|16.6
|16.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK TO PKR
|23.4
|23.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD TO PKR
|135.0
|137.0
|Australian Dollar
|AUD TO PKR
|122.0
|124.0
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED TO PKR
|47.2
|47.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP TO PKR
|234.0
|236.5
|US Dollar DD
|USD-DD TO PKR
|170.5
|171.8
|Swedish Korona
|SEK TO PKR
|18.1
|18.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR TO PKR
|45.5
|46.0
|Omani Riyal
|OMR TO PKR
|392.5
|394.5
|NewZealand $
|NZD TO PKR
|96.3
|97.0
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD TO PKR
|481.5
|484.0
|Indian Rupee
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1
|Euro
|EUR TO PKR
|199.0
|200.5
|China Yuan
|CNY TO PKR
|23.7
|23.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD TO PKR
|386.6
|388.4
Read More
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 26th Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (26th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 26th Sept 2021
Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin...
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 26th Sept 2021
SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 211.20 Saudi Arabian Riyal/Gram 24K....
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 26th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 26th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...