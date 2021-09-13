Dogecoin Price Prediction: A Breakout Coming up?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading in a pretty tight range later the late Sunday’s effort to move past the resistance zone of 0.2500 was failed.

Since its drop on Friday, its price travels have been within a flat channel of between Friday’s low of 0.2357 and a little above the 50-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average) at 0.2501.

In the near term, the cryptocurrency will likely endure range-bound as it remains to experience resistance at 0.2500.

In its efforts to retest the horizontal channel’s upper border, it will possibly find some resistance along with the 25-day EMA at 0.2439.