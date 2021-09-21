Ethereum price prediction: ETH price attempts to arrive at the safe zone
Ethereum price was on a fit uptrend after the September 7 clatter, however, things twisted around rapidly when Bitcoin (BTC) fell.
ETH dropped straight through the demand region, spreading from $3,015 to $3,338.
Though, disparate from the big cryptocurrency, ETH price locked below the lesser limit of the said barrier at $3,015.
ETH is struggling to soar back up, but this area comprises massive consolidation candles, so it will be very hard for a short-term point in purchasing pressure to breach this.
Clearing the $3,223 difficulty will be the first confirmation signal that an uptrend is on its way. Only a conclusive close above $3,338 will disclose that further upside is probable.
