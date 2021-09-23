Ethereum price prediction: ETH price needs to clear two key barriers

Syed AhadWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 06:26 pm
Ethereum price prediction

When BTC tumbled to $40,000, Ethereum price was riding shotgun. Thus, ETH fell below $3,000, a key psychological level, and shaped a swipe low at $2,650.

Unrelatedly, Ethereum price has scaled above this barrier and displays an inclination to go upper.

Furthermore, ETH needs to share through the $3,202 resistance level to have a possibility of retesting the swing high at $3,619.

If the purchasers can push Ethereum price to produce a conclusive close above $3,619, it will specify the start of a new rally. In this state, the smart contract token could hike to $4,180.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 mins ago
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC price bounces back

Bitcoin price locked above the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727 on...
1 hour ago
Turkey central bank cuts key rate

ANKARA:Turkey's central bank cut its main interest rate on Thursday after months...
2 hours ago
Saudi world’s robotics competition debut to pave way for 4IR progress

RIYADH/JEDDAH: As the Saudi team secured sixth place in a contest at...
2 hours ago
Inflation to remain higher for two years, warns OECD

Prices in the G20 group of major economies will grow faster than...
2 hours ago
Saudi, UAE employment up around 70% post-pandemic

RIYADH: The employment levels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have grown...
2 hours ago
Saudi non-oil exports up 17.9% in July

RIYADH: The Saudi non-oil exports increased 17.9 per cent on a year-on-year...