EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 16th September 2021

16th Sep, 2021. 11:19 am
EUR TO PKR

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to PKR today on 16th September 2021 is Rs. 200.09. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the EUR to Pakistan Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

EURO to Pakistani Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 EUR buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.

Date Symbol Buying Selling
16-09-2021 EUR TO PKR 199.00 PKR 200.09 PKR

EURO to PKR Pakistan Rupee:

The 1 Euro rate is Rs.200.09 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday ( 16th September 2021).

EUR to PKR Open Market

Buying rate for EUR to PKR is Rs.199.00 and the selling rate is. 200.09 PKR (Updated: Sept 16th, 2021)

Just like in global financial markets, the euro currency is considered important in Pakistan. It is indeed a renowned currency worldwide. The rate of EURO in Pakistan has been in the limelight for a while now it is hovering around PKR.

Nowadays, it is easy to get EURO to PKR currency conversion rates. All you need to do is visit BOLNews.com where you can get the latest updates of the Forex market and up-to-date rates. Consumers can get the base rate of 1 EUR to PKR with just a click of a button. The business community in Pakistan uses a foreign currency, especially the euro, in their day-to-day trading which is why BOLnews.com is the perfect forum for you to find the latest and most accurate rates of all the currencies around the world.  Authentic and accurate euro rates right here on BOLNews.com.

